General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Fireball
|Reviewed:
|October 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - GB 10.7 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Gold
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Fireball
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.519
|Diff:
|0.039
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Fireball introduces a new nameplate in Ebonite’s Mid Performance line, joining the balls from the Game Breaker series at this price point. It uses a new HK22-based version of the GB 10.7 Pearl coverstock. This fiery red and gold shell is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, leaving the ball very shiny. With its moderate differential (0.039″) core design, cleaner coverstock, and glossy box finish, the Fireball created much more length and had less total hook than the balls in the Game Breaker series.
Cranker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. Even though he has a high rev rate, he still needed to move his feet pretty far to the right to keep the Fireball from getting too far down the lane, standing five boards right of where he was striking with his GB4 Pearl. In addition to starting the ball farther right, he was keeping the Fireball on a straighter path to the pocket, making sure not to swing it as far right at the breakpoint. If he got the ball wide downlane, it struggled to make it back and left some 2/10 combinations. Once the heads started hooking in transition, he started seeing the Fireball recover much better. With additional friction on the lane, he started moving his laydown point farther left and getting the ball farther right. A slower speed allowed him to find a very nice wall, with plenty of hold on shots inside of target and the hook that he was missing on the fresh when he missed to the outside. He was very impressed with the drive this ball had
