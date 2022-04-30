ebonite polaris hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Polaris Hybrid
Reviewed:July 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:GSV-3 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Smoke / Blue / Lime
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Polaris
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.475
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.018

The Polaris Hybrid brings back the asymmetrical Polaris core and pairs it with the new GSV-3 Hybrid coverstock. GSV was originally a formula used on the Verdict and Choice balls, and then it was updated over the years with a solid version of GSV-3 used on the original Polaris. This ball’s GSV-3 Hybrid cover is finished with 500, 1500, and 3000 SiaAir, which gives it a sort of matte-like finish. With the box finish, the Polaris Hybrid provided plenty of length and a strong move at the back end. Our testers found it to be very receptive to surface changes, as their best matchups came after altering the box finish.

Stroker saw the best reaction of any of our testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. Straight angles are what he is best at, but he needed to start deeper with his feet because of how strong this ball was when it saw the dry. However, keeping the ball in the oil made it slide too far down the lane, so Stroker adjusted his cover with a fresh 2000 grit pad on the spinner to help give

Ebonite Polaris Hybrid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Ebonite Polaris Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Ebonite Polaris Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.