General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Polaris Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|July 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GSV-3 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Smoke / Blue / Lime
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Polaris
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.475
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Polaris Hybrid brings back the asymmetrical Polaris core and pairs it with the new GSV-3 Hybrid coverstock. GSV was originally a formula used on the Verdict and Choice balls, and then it was updated over the years with a solid version of GSV-3 used on the original Polaris. This ball’s GSV-3 Hybrid cover is finished with 500, 1500, and 3000 SiaAir, which gives it a sort of matte-like finish. With the box finish, the Polaris Hybrid provided plenty of length and a strong move at the back end. Our testers found it to be very receptive to surface changes, as their best matchups came after altering the box finish.
Stroker saw the best reaction of any of our testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. Straight angles are what he is best at, but he needed to start deeper with his feet because of how strong this ball was when it saw the dry. However, keeping the ball in the oil made it slide too far down the lane, so Stroker adjusted his cover with a fresh 2000 grit pad on the spinner to help give
