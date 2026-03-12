General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Spartan Pearl
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - Optimize Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Purple / Carbon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Iron Fist V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.473
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ebonite Spartan Pearl is the follow-up to the solid-covered Spartan from the start of the year. Both balls share the Iron Fist V2 asymmetrical core shape, with the differences coming from the coverstock and the box finish. This ball uses HK22C2 – Optimize Pearl and is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This combination allows the Spartan Pearl to clear the front much better and be much more angular at the breakpoint compared to the original. We liked this ball on our medium oil pattern, and we were also able to use the length it provided to get to the pocket on the dry test condition. We would have needed stronger layouts and more surface if we wanted to find a reaction on our heavy oil pattern. This ball was a great complement to the original Spartan, as we were successful when using it to break the pattern down before getting into the Spartan Pearl after there was more friction available.
Cranker
Cranker felt right at home when using the Spartan Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball had no trouble floating through the front of the lane and storing everything it had for the breakpoint and back end. The ball was very strong when it came out of the pattern, providing excellent hitting power and a very strong drive through the pin deck. The ball was even more angular off the spot than the Entity Pearl and The One Ovation, both of which were no slouches at the breakpoint. He had enough traction through the oil from the aggressive pearl cover to keep the ball from over-skidding and having too much length on shots that were missed inside of target. This allowed him to move left quickly when the ball started to over-hook. He could
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Ebonite Spartan Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Ebonite Spartan Pearl vs. Ebonite Entity Pearl
- Ebonite Spartan Pearl vs. Ebonite Game Breaker 5 Hybrid
- Ebonite Spartan Pearl vs. Ebonite Spartan
- Ebonite Spartan Pearl vs. Ebonite The One Ovation
- Ebonite Spartan Pearl vs. Ebonite Turbo X
- Ebonite Spartan Pearl vs. Ebonite Turbo X NU
To compare the Ebonite Spartan Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Ebonite Spartan Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.