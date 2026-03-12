Ebonite Spartan Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Spartan Pearl
Reviewed:August 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 - Optimize Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Sky Blue / Purple / Carbon
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Iron Fist V2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.473
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.019

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Ebonite Spartan Pearl is the follow-up to the solid-covered Spartan from the start of the year. Both balls share the Iron Fist V2 asymmetrical core shape, with the differences coming from the coverstock and the box finish. This ball uses HK22C2 – Optimize Pearl and is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This combination allows the Spartan Pearl to clear the front much better and be much more angular at the breakpoint compared to the original. We liked this ball on our medium oil pattern, and we were also able to use the length it provided to get to the pocket on the dry test condition. We would have needed stronger layouts and more surface if we wanted to find a reaction on our heavy oil pattern. This ball was a great complement to the original Spartan, as we were successful when using it to break the pattern down before getting into the Spartan Pearl after there was more friction available.

Cranker

Cranker felt right at home when using the Spartan Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball had no trouble floating through the front of the lane and storing everything it had for the breakpoint and back end. The ball was very strong when it came out of the pattern, providing excellent hitting power and a very strong drive through the pin deck. The ball was even more angular off the spot than the Entity Pearl and The One Ovation, both of which were no slouches at the breakpoint. He had enough traction through the oil from the aggressive pearl cover to keep the ball from over-skidding and having too much length on shots that were missed inside of target. This allowed him to move left quickly when the ball started to over-hook. He could

Additional Ebonite Spartan Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Ebonite's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.