General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|The One Ovation
|Reviewed:
|October 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - GB 15.1 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Steel / Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.466
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The One Ovation uses a hybrid coverstock that allows it to pick up more in the midlane than the pearlized cover on The One Reverb. All the balls in Ebonite’s The One line have used the very strong Centrex Symmetrical Mass Bias core design, leaving the only differences in reaction to come from the differences in coverstock and box finish. This ball features the HK22C-based GB 15.1 Hybrid coverstock, with a box finish of 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound. The additional traction that this ball was able to create compared to The One Reverb allowed it to hook more in the oil, without giving up the strong back end recovery. We liked the amount of hook that The One Ovation was able to create in the oil, even with its glossy box finish. While we had our best reactions on the medium oil pattern, this ball was also pretty successful with handling the length and volume of our heavy oil condition.
Cranker
On our medium oil test condition, Cranker liked how much total hook he saw from The One Ovation without the ball starting up too early. The Factory Compound on top of the 1500 SiaAir surface finish created a very nice combination of length and total hook. He could start the ball farther left than he could with the GB5 Pearl or The One Reverb on the fresh. When he got the ball to the same spot downlane, all three balls struck. When he missed inside of his target into the heavier oil, he saw the GB5 Pearl, Turbo X, and The One Reverb want to push a bit too far down the lane. The One Ovation was able to pick up from this part of the lane and still get to
