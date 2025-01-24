General Info
|Brand:
|Ebonite
|Name:
|Entity Pearl
|Reviewed:
|December 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - Optimize Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Smoke / Gold / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Entity
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.515
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Ebonite Entity Pearl shares the asymmetrical Entity core shape with the solid-covered Entity from August of this year. The differences between the two balls start with the HK22C – Optimize Pearl coverstock. The second change is that this ball is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, whereas the original Entity used a box finish of 500/2000 SiaAir. The changes to the coverstock and box finish help the Entity Pearl clear the front of the lane much better and make an even stronger move off the friction. The shiny pearl cover still created a good amount of traction in the oil, keeping it from having too much length on our heavy oil pattern. When we needed a little more total hook than The One Ovation but still wanted a long and strong reaction, the Entity Pearl was able to fill that spot in the Ebonite lineup.
Cranker
Cranker loved the motion he saw from the Entity Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. It let him play the lanes the way he likes to, starting farther left and swinging the ball to the outside. The ball didn’t show any signs of having too much length on shots pulled left of target that stayed in the pattern longer, and it didn’t burn up if he got it to the dry early. This ball offered much more total hook than his Turbo X, and it was stronger off the spot than his GB5 Pearl. As the pattern started to break down, he had no trouble moving farther left and continuing to strike with the Entity Pearl. The ball maintained plenty of energy and motion at the back end, without burning up or getting too forward at the pins. The box finish was very good on this pattern, and he had no reason
