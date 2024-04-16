Hammer Anger

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Anger
Reviewed:December 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - CT Reactive Flip
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Red / Caramel
Core Specs
Name:Modified Infamous
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.567
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.000

The Anger is a new mid-performance ball for Hammer. It features HK22 – CT Reactive Flip, a new coverstock that is an update from the CT Reactive shells that have been previously used on the Vibes. The core shape might look familiar, as it is a modified version of the Infamous core, with a higher RG (2.567″) and a lower differential (0.049″) than that ball. The changes to the weight block combined with the shiny pearl coverstock help the Anger to be very clean through the front of the lane. This allowed all three testers to play outside of the lines they used with stronger balls like the Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid and the Effect.

Cranker

Even though Cranker is at his best when he gets to play deep inside, the Anger looked very good for him when he lined up a bit straighter on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was five boards right of his line with the Hazmat, hitting the ball as hard as he wanted, and the Anger still got to the breakpoint with ease. With a reliable and strong back end motion, he could also slow down and move a bit left to create plenty of area downlane. As the pattern broke down, he could increase his speed and stay in the same part of the lane until there was enough friction to move farther inside. As the pattern transitioned further, the box finish continued to get the ball to the breakpoint without hooking early or overreacting to the friction.

