General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|February 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Aggression Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Hammer Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid is the next evolution of the legendary Black Widow line. This new release uses the famed asymmetrical Gas Mask core that revs up quickly and provides a large flare potential. The coverstock has been updated to the new HK22-based Aggression Hybrid formulation. This new base formula has shown time and time again to be more responsive at the end of the pattern compared to previous formulas, and the Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid continues that trend. In our testing, this new hybrid cover was even more angular than the pearl coverstock on the Black Widow Ghost Pearl.
Stroker saw a very strong move at the back end from the Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid on our medium oil test pattern. The ball provided enough traction in the midlane, while the compound box finish allowed it to retain energy and really cut loose at the back end. He was just a board and a half right of his laydown with the 3-D Offset Attack and could bring it back from farther outside, thanks to the sharper move at the breakpoint. The added hook in the oil from the hybrid coverstock compared to the pearl covers on the 3-D Offset Attack and Black Widow Ghost Pearl allowed him to move left without seeing too much skid when the track started to hook in transition. Stroker was also able to keep his ball at the shiny box finish on the heavy oil pattern and had good success. He needed to be very straight through the front of the lane, but the new coverstock was able to provide a strong drive through the pins. As duller balls like the Envy and Envy Tour started to eat up the oil, he could start inching in and create more
