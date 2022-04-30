General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Hazmat
|Reviewed:
|December 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Semtex Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Sapphire / Jade
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hazmat
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.479
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The new Hammer Hazmat features a brand-new symmetrical core design with a low RG (2.479″) and a high differential (0.055″). This new core is wrapped in the HK22 version of the Semtex Hybrid cover that we’ve seen previously without HK22 on the Dark Legend, Fierce Phobia, and Scorpion. Finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound, the Hazmat provided more angularity than any of these balls, along with easy length and a strong back end motion. It matched up best on the fresh for all of our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern, but it also looked great across the patterns in transition as more friction developed.
Out of our three testers, Stroker liked the Hazmat the most on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could play closer to the friction than the other testers, which gave him plenty of area. He saw hold on shots that were tugged off his hand and recovery on shots that were missed to the outside. He didn’t need to make many moves when he was only using the Hazmat, but when duller balls were also going down the lane and removing more oil, he needed to eventually move his feet closer to the middle of the lane and open his angles more. Stroker had a very good reaction on the dry pattern with the Hazmat. He started on this pattern close to where he ended the session on the medium oil pattern. The shorter length of this pattern and the Hazmat’s strong downlane reaction gave him no trouble getting the ball back to the pocket with his angles more open. If he got a bit too fast with his speed, the ball got to the pocket behind the headpin, and his carry suffered
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Hammer Hazmat Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Hazmat vs. Hammer Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid
- Hammer Hazmat vs. Hammer Dark Web Hybrid
- Hammer Hazmat vs. Hammer Envy Tour Pearl
- Hammer Hazmat vs. Hammer Extreme Envy
- Hammer Hazmat vs. Hammer NU Blue Hammer
- Hammer Hazmat vs. Hammer Radioactive Vibe
To compare the Hammer Hazmat to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Hazmat Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.