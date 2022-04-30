hammer hazmat

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hazmat
Reviewed:December 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Semtex Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black / Sapphire / Jade
Core Specs
Name:Hazmat
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.479
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The new Hammer Hazmat features a brand-new symmetrical core design with a low RG (2.479″) and a high differential (0.055″). This new core is wrapped in the HK22 version of the Semtex Hybrid cover that we’ve seen previously without HK22 on the Dark Legend, Fierce Phobia, and Scorpion. Finished at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound, the Hazmat provided more angularity than any of these balls, along with easy length and a strong back end motion. It matched up best on the fresh for all of our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern, but it also looked great across the patterns in transition as more friction developed.

Out of our three testers, Stroker liked the Hazmat the most on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could play closer to the friction than the other testers, which gave him plenty of area. He saw hold on shots that were tugged off his hand and recovery on shots that were missed to the outside. He didn’t need to make many moves when he was only using the Hazmat, but when duller balls were also going down the lane and removing more oil, he needed to eventually move his feet closer to the middle of the lane and open his angles more. Stroker had a very good reaction on the dry pattern with the Hazmat. He started on this pattern close to where he ended the session on the medium oil pattern. The shorter length of this pattern and the Hazmat’s strong downlane reaction gave him no trouble getting the ball back to the pocket with his angles more open. If he got a bit too fast with his speed, the ball got to the pocket behind the headpin, and his carry suffered

Hammer Hazmat Comparisons

Additional Hammer Hazmat Resources

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.