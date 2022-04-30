General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|3-D Offset Attack
|Reviewed:
|November 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Neoflip 25
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Vibrant Blue / Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|High Rev Offset
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.489
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.008
Hammer’s new 3-D Offset Attack follows up on the success of the 3-D Offset by using the same asymmetrical High Rev Offset core design and wrapping it in the Neoflip 25 pearlized coverstock. This latest entry also features the HyperKinetic 22 base resin formula developed at Brunswick that is being introduced across their brands. This new formula is more responsive to friction and provides more angle at the breakpoint in the balls we’ve tested so far. The 3-D Offset Attack is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir followed by Crown Factory Compound. This box finish adds to the increased length and angularity compared to its predecessor, while cutting down on the overall hook potential. This places the 3-D Offset Attack firmly in the medium oil category, with the 3-D Offset or Envy better suited to heavier oil conditions.
Stroker liked the 3-D Offset Attack just a little more than the other two testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The strong move at the breakpoint was very noticeable for him and gave him better pin carry. He could play a small swing on the fresh and saw very little transition, thanks to the clean motion through the fronts. Stroker could stay farther outside as the other testers were pushed left, letting him play to his
