hammer 3-d offset attack

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:3-D Offset Attack
Reviewed:November 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Neoflip 25
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Vibrant Blue / Navy
Empty
Core Specs
Name:High Rev Offset
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.489
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.008

Hammer’s new 3-D Offset Attack follows up on the success of the 3-D Offset by using the same asymmetrical High Rev Offset core design and wrapping it in the Neoflip 25 pearlized coverstock. This latest entry also features the HyperKinetic 22 base resin formula developed at Brunswick that is being introduced across their brands. This new formula is more responsive to friction and provides more angle at the breakpoint in the balls we’ve tested so far. The 3-D Offset Attack is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir followed by Crown Factory Compound. This box finish adds to the increased length and angularity compared to its predecessor, while cutting down on the overall hook potential. This places the 3-D Offset Attack firmly in the medium oil category, with the 3-D Offset or Envy better suited to heavier oil conditions.

Stroker liked the 3-D Offset Attack just a little more than the other two testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The strong move at the breakpoint was very noticeable for him and gave him better pin carry. He could play a small swing on the fresh and saw very little transition, thanks to the clean motion through the fronts. Stroker could stay farther outside as the other testers were pushed left, letting him play to his

Hammer 3-D Offset Attack Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Hammer 3-D Offset Attack to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Hammer 3-D Offset Attack Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.