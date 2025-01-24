General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Black Widow Tour V1
|Reviewed:
|September 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Aggression Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gas Mask Low Diff
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Black Widow Tour V1 is the latest lower differential Tour-branded bowling ball for Hammer. We have seen Tour versions in the Web, Envy, and Effect lines starting in 2018, but this is the first time for the Black Widow. This ball uses a modified version of the Gas Mask core called Gas Mask Low Diff. While the 2.500″ RG and 0.016″ intermediate differential are the same as the original Gas Mask core, the total differential drops from 0.058″ to 0.034″. This lower-flaring core is wrapped with the strong HK22 – Aggression Hybrid coverstock. We have seen this coverstock before on the Dark Web Hybrid and, more recently, the incredibly successful Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid. While the Widow 2.0 Hybrid used a Factory Compound box finish, the Black Widow Tour V1 comes out of the box with a 500/1000/3000 SiaAir finish. This surface allows the ball to create more traction in the oil and provide more hook than some of the polished balls in the current Hammer line, even with the lower-flaring core shape.
Tweener
Tweener had the best look out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Black Widow Tour V1 out of the box. He was able to use his normal delivery, seeing plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong downlane motion. The ball was very strong and continuous through the pin deck, even with the duller box finish. The lower-flaring core and less aggressive coverstock made the Tour V1 a big step down from the Maximum Effect on this pattern. The Black Widow Tour V1 was still strong in the oil as he moved left to find more push through the front of the lane when the pattern started breaking down. When he needed a ball that was less angular than
