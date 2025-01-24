Hammer Black Widow Tour V1

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Black Widow Tour V1
Reviewed:September 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Aggression Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Blue / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Gas Mask Low Diff
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.500
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.016

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Black Widow Tour V1 is the latest lower differential Tour-branded bowling ball for Hammer. We have seen Tour versions in the Web, Envy, and Effect lines starting in 2018, but this is the first time for the Black Widow. This ball uses a modified version of the Gas Mask core called Gas Mask Low Diff. While the 2.500″ RG and 0.016″ intermediate differential are the same as the original Gas Mask core, the total differential drops from 0.058″ to 0.034″. This lower-flaring core is wrapped with the strong HK22 – Aggression Hybrid coverstock. We have seen this coverstock before on the Dark Web Hybrid and, more recently, the incredibly successful Black Widow 2.0 Hybrid. While the Widow 2.0 Hybrid used a Factory Compound box finish, the Black Widow Tour V1 comes out of the box with a 500/1000/3000 SiaAir finish. This surface allows the ball to create more traction in the oil and provide more hook than some of the polished balls in the current Hammer line, even with the lower-flaring core shape.

Tweener

Tweener had the best look out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Black Widow Tour V1 out of the box. He was able to use his normal delivery, seeing plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong downlane motion. The ball was very strong and continuous through the pin deck, even with the duller box finish. The lower-flaring core and less aggressive coverstock made the Tour V1 a big step down from the Maximum Effect on this pattern. The Black Widow Tour V1 was still strong in the oil as he moved left to find more push through the front of the lane when the pattern started breaking down. When he needed a ball that was less angular than

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.