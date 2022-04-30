hammer dark web hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Dark Web Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 – Aggression Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Blue / Purple / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Modified Spheroid
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.514
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

Hammer’s new Dark Web Hybrid uses the Modified Spheroid core from the Dark Web and wraps it in the HK22-based version of the Aggression Hybrid coverstock. The core is a slightly higher RG version of the Spheroid core from the Web series of balls. The hybrid coverstock comes out of the box sanded at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir for easy traction in the oil while providing plenty of downlane recovery.

Stroker had the best reaction out of the three testers on the fresh medium oil condition. His lower rev rate matched up very nicely on this condition, allowing him to stay farther outside with strong downlane continuation. He had more length than the Dark Web, Envy, and Envy Tour, while also seeing a stronger move at the breakpoint. With five boards of difference between the Dark Web and Dark Web Hybrid on the fresh, he saw that difference get bigger in transition. As he kept having to move left with his laydown using the Dark Web, he was able to stay closer to the track with the Dark Web Hybrid. On the heavy oil pattern, Stroker saw the ball pick up nicely in the midlane, allowing it to make a strong move to the pocket when it came out of the pattern. As long as he didn’t miss too far right off his hand, the Dark Web Hybrid had enough hook to get through the pins. The Envy and Dark Web were better options on the fresh, while the Dark Web Hybrid looked better as the lanes broke down. He could switch to this ball when he still needed more traction than the Black Widow Ghost Pearl

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.