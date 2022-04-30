General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Dark Web Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|August 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 – Aggression Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Spheroid
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.514
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Hammer’s new Dark Web Hybrid uses the Modified Spheroid core from the Dark Web and wraps it in the HK22-based version of the Aggression Hybrid coverstock. The core is a slightly higher RG version of the Spheroid core from the Web series of balls. The hybrid coverstock comes out of the box sanded at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir for easy traction in the oil while providing plenty of downlane recovery.
Stroker had the best reaction out of the three testers on the fresh medium oil condition. His lower rev rate matched up very nicely on this condition, allowing him to stay farther outside with strong downlane continuation. He had more length than the Dark Web, Envy, and Envy Tour, while also seeing a stronger move at the breakpoint. With five boards of difference between the Dark Web and Dark Web Hybrid on the fresh, he saw that difference get bigger in transition. As he kept having to move left with his laydown using the Dark Web, he was able to stay closer to the track with the Dark Web Hybrid. On the heavy oil pattern, Stroker saw the ball pick up nicely in the midlane, allowing it to make a strong move to the pocket when it came out of the pattern. As long as he didn’t miss too far right off his hand, the Dark Web Hybrid had enough hook to get through the pins. The Envy and Dark Web were better options on the fresh, while the Dark Web Hybrid looked better as the lanes broke down. He could switch to this ball when he still needed more traction than the Black Widow Ghost Pearl
Additional Hammer Dark Web Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.