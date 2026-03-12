General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Blacklist
|Reviewed:
|November 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Cohesion Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stacked LED
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.545
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Blacklist introduces a new symmetrical core design that was inspired by Hammer’s previous LED weight blocks. This version has a fairly high RG (2.545″) and a medium-high differential (0.047″), but it still has a lower RG and a much higher differential than the original LED core that was used in numerous urethane and NU Hammer balls. The coverstock is the pearlized version of the shell used on the Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty, HK22 – Cohesion Pearl. This pearlized coverstock is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. All three of our testers saw tons of length from this bowling ball, which allowed it to save energy and turn the corner very sharply downlane. The Blacklist needed some friction in order to perform at its best. On our slickest test pattern, the ball produced too much length and not enough traction to get back to the pocket. On this type of condition, the new Reckoning, the dull Zero Mercys, or the Spawn were better options than trying to make the Blacklist work.
Stroker
Stroker’s pin carry wasn’t quite as good as the other two bowlers’ on the fresh medium oil pattern using the Blacklist out of the box. His release produces a lot of length, which, paired with how clean this bowling ball was, made it a little more prone to coming in behind the headpin than it was for the other two bowlers. He needed to try to change his release slightly or wait for the track to start hooking just a touch more before he was able to keep up with them strike for strike. Once there was a little more friction on the
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Hammer Blacklist Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Deep Ocean Vibe
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Fallout
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Reckoning
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Spawn
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Hybrid
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
- Hammer Blacklist vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Tour
To compare the Hammer Blacklist to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Blacklist Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.