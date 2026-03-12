General Info
|Brand:
|Hammer
|Name:
|Full Effect
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Pink / Silver / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Huntsman
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.470
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Full Effect is Hammer’s latest high-performance release, and it is the fifth ball in the Effect line. This ball uses the same asymmetrical Huntsman core design as the original Effect, the Special Effect, and the Maximum Effect. The coverstock on is HK22C2 Hybrid, coming out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. While the Maximum Effect also has a hybrid coverstock, it uses a different formulation at a much rougher box finish. These differences create a large difference in motion, keeping the two bowling balls from overlapping in reaction shape. The Full Effect was more angular than the Zero Mercy Pearl, providing more downlane motion and continuation with both balls at their box finishes. This ball was best for us on the medium oil pattern, but it also got some play on the heavy oil pattern.
Cranker
Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than Tweener on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Full Effect. He saw easy length, but a strong move at the breakpoint and a lot of continuation at the back end. He liked that the Full Effect created a good amount of traction in the midlane, keeping it from having too much length or from not being strong enough downlane. From where he was flushing perfect strikes with the Full Effect, he would flat 10 or 2 pin when he threw the Zero Mercy Pearl. This ball was a great option when duller covers like the Zero Mercy Solid or the Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty were too early and had too much total hook on this condition. As the pattern started to break down, it was very easy for Cranker to move deeper with his laydown point to keep the Full Effect in the oil longer,
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Hammer Full Effect Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer Hammerhead Pearl
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer Maximum Effect
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer NU 2.0
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer Special Effect
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Pearl
- Hammer Full Effect vs. Hammer Zero Mercy Solid
To compare the Hammer Full Effect to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Hammer Full Effect Resources
Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.