Hammer Full Effect

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Full Effect
Reviewed:April 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Pink / Silver / Black
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Core Specs
Name:Huntsman
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.470
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.017

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Full Effect is Hammer’s latest high-performance release, and it is the fifth ball in the Effect line. This ball uses the same asymmetrical Huntsman core design as the original Effect, the Special Effect, and the Maximum Effect. The coverstock on is HK22C2 Hybrid, coming out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. While the Maximum Effect also has a hybrid coverstock, it uses a different formulation at a much rougher box finish. These differences create a large difference in motion, keeping the two bowling balls from overlapping in reaction shape. The Full Effect was more angular than the Zero Mercy Pearl, providing more downlane motion and continuation with both balls at their box finishes. This ball was best for us on the medium oil pattern, but it also got some play on the heavy oil pattern.

Cranker

Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than Tweener on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Full Effect. He saw easy length, but a strong move at the breakpoint and a lot of continuation at the back end. He liked that the Full Effect created a good amount of traction in the midlane, keeping it from having too much length or from not being strong enough downlane. From where he was flushing perfect strikes with the Full Effect, he would flat 10 or 2 pin when he threw the Zero Mercy Pearl. This ball was a great option when duller covers like the Zero Mercy Solid or the Black Widow 3.0 Dynasty were too early and had too much total hook on this condition. As the pattern started to break down, it was very easy for Cranker to move deeper with his laydown point to keep the Full Effect in the oil longer,

Additional Hammer Full Effect Resources

Click here to visit Hammer's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.