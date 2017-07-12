Hammer Gauntlet Fury

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Semtex Pearl CFI
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Purple / Smoke / Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Gauntlet
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.012

The Gauntlet Fury joins the original Gauntlet, the Scandal, and the Scandal Pearl in Hammer’s high performance line. This new release shares the Semtex Pearl CFI coverstock with the Scandal Pearl and pairs it up with the asymmetrical Gauntlet core shape. The 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish box finish gave us good length before making a strong move to the pocket. The Gauntlet Fury gave us similar length and similar motion off the breakpoint as the Scandal Pearl, but with more recovery at the back of the lane.

We had our best reaction with this ball on our medium oil test pattern, with all three of our testers liking their ball motion best with the polished box finish. The Gauntlet Fury easily cleared the front of the lane and fed downlane to the breakpoint. Even our low rev Stroker tester saw a strong left turn when his ball hit the dry. His ball was starting on 15 off his hand, crossing the second arrow, and swinging out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball path started on the ...

Hammer Gauntlet Fury Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Hammer Gauntlet Fury to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.