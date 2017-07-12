General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Semtex Pearl CFI
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Purple / Smoke / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gauntlet
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
The Gauntlet Fury joins the original Gauntlet, the Scandal, and the Scandal Pearl in Hammer’s high performance line. This new release shares the Semtex Pearl CFI coverstock with the Scandal Pearl and pairs it up with the asymmetrical Gauntlet core shape. The 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish box finish gave us good length before making a strong move to the pocket. The Gauntlet Fury gave us similar length and similar motion off the breakpoint as the Scandal Pearl, but with more recovery at the back of the lane.
We had our best reaction with this ball on our medium oil test pattern, with all three of our testers liking their ball motion best with the polished box finish. The Gauntlet Fury easily cleared the front of the lane and fed downlane to the breakpoint. Even our low rev Stroker tester saw a strong left turn when his ball hit the dry. His ball was starting on 15 off his hand, crossing the second arrow, and swinging out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball path started on the ...
