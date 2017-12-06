General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|CT Reactive Max
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Black Sparkle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vibe
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Onyx Vibe is the latest ball from the Vibe series to be reintroduced into the Hammer lineup. The Onyx shares the same symmetrical Vibe core with the Blue Vibe and Cherry Vibe, but this version uses the CT Reactive Max coverstock. This cover is finished with a lower grit than the original Onyx Vibe, which came out of the box at 4000 Abralon with polish. The new Onyx Vibe’s lower 2000 Abralon base grit under the polish increases the total number of boards it can cover compared to the original.
The polished Onyx Vibe was best on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers could easily get to the pocket with this ball on the fresh. Stroker played the straightest up the second arrow, Tweener played a swing shot across the third arrow, and Cranker used even more angle across the fourth arrow. All three testers were sending their balls out to eight at the breakpoint. They could each miss several boards inside at the breakpoint and still strike with the Onyx Vibe. They saw the Onyx pick up strong enough in the midlane to kick out the flat 10 pin that was often left when they played the same line ...
