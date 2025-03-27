General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Evoke Mayhem
|Reviewed:
|February 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion MXV Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Solid Teal / Purple / Pink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Overload Asymmetrical
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Evoke Mayhem is the third entry into the Evoke line for Motiv. This ball shares the Overload Asymmetrical weight block with the previous two Evokes, but uses a different solid coverstock. Its Propulsion MXV Solid Reactive shell was cleaner and more responsive for us than the Leverage MXC Solid cover that was used on the original Evoke. This is a solid version of the coverstock that we have seen previously in its pearl form on the Steel Forge, Apex Jackal, and Evoke Hysteria. The Evoke Mayhem also shares the 2000 grit sanded box finish with the original Evoke. We had the most success with this ball when there was a lot of oil on the lane. We needed to change the surface and still would need weaker layouts for conditions similar to our dry oil pattern.
Cranker
Cranker was able to knock out a few more corner pins than the other two bowlers with the Evoke Mayhem on the heavy oil pattern. The box finish allowed the ball to be very strong in the midlane, while his higher rev rate and axis rotation allowed it to make a very nice move at the back end. He was two boards left with his laydown point compared to where he played this pattern with the Evoke. The ball was more responsive off the friction than the Evoke, going through the pins better from the deeper angle. He liked how this ball stayed dull on this condition, allowing it to maintain its traction later in the session when he moved farther left into the heaviest part of the pattern. He could stay in this ball for nearly the entire session, but he had plenty of options that were cleaner and more angular if the fronts were completely
