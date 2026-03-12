Motiv Forge Fuel

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Forge Fuel
Reviewed:September 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Leverage MXT Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:1000 Grit LSS
Color:Solid Red / Orange / Yellow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Detonator Symmetrical
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Forge Fuel joins the Motiv lineup for the 2026 fall season. This ball features the Detonator Symmetrical core shape, which is a low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.055″) design that has been used in every Forge release. The coverstock has been updated to the Leverage MXT Solid formulation. This is the strongest version of the Leverage coverstock we’ve seen from Motiv. It is finished at 1000-grit LSS, which helped it create tons of traction on all of our oil patterns. This ball was earlier, smoother, and had more total hook for all three bowlers when they threw it next to the Jackal Ghost V2.

Stroker

Stroker saw very easy hook on the heavy oil pattern with the Forge Fuel. The ball created a massive amount of traction off his hand, keeping it from having too much length on this longer pattern. He had no trouble creating enough hook on this condition to get to the pocket. The ball picked up earlier than the Jackal Ghost V2 and was smoother at the breakpoint. He saw the Forge Fuel create more total hook than the Evoke Mayhem, letting him start closer to the middle of the lane and giving him traction where that ball didn’t quite dig in enough to get through the pins. He kept his good look to the pocket as the pattern started to break down. He moved his eyes and his laydown point farther left to keep the dull, aggressive cover in the oil longer. This helped him avoid opening his angles or going around the lane more than he was comfortable doing. He would use this ball on the fresh, change into the Jackal Ghost V2 when he needed a little more pop downlane, and then move into something like the Nebula

Additional Motiv Forge Fuel Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.