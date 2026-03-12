General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Forge Fuel
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage MXT Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Solid Red / Orange / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator Symmetrical
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Forge Fuel joins the Motiv lineup for the 2026 fall season. This ball features the Detonator Symmetrical core shape, which is a low RG (2.47″) and high differential (0.055″) design that has been used in every Forge release. The coverstock has been updated to the Leverage MXT Solid formulation. This is the strongest version of the Leverage coverstock we’ve seen from Motiv. It is finished at 1000-grit LSS, which helped it create tons of traction on all of our oil patterns. This ball was earlier, smoother, and had more total hook for all three bowlers when they threw it next to the Jackal Ghost V2.
Stroker
Stroker saw very easy hook on the heavy oil pattern with the Forge Fuel. The ball created a massive amount of traction off his hand, keeping it from having too much length on this longer pattern. He had no trouble creating enough hook on this condition to get to the pocket. The ball picked up earlier than the Jackal Ghost V2 and was smoother at the breakpoint. He saw the Forge Fuel create more total hook than the Evoke Mayhem, letting him start closer to the middle of the lane and giving him traction where that ball didn’t quite dig in enough to get through the pins. He kept his good look to the pocket as the pattern started to break down. He moved his eyes and his laydown point farther left to keep the dull, aggressive cover in the oil longer. This helped him avoid opening his angles or going around the lane more than he was comfortable doing. He would use this ball on the fresh, change into the Jackal Ghost V2 when he needed a little more pop downlane, and then move into something like the Nebula
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Motiv Forge Fuel Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Apex Jackal
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Evoke Mayhem
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Jackal Ghost V2
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Steel Forge
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Supra Sport
- Motiv Forge Fuel vs. Motiv Venom Hysteria
To compare the Motiv Forge Fuel to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Forge Fuel Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.