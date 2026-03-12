General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Jackal Ghost V2
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage HFS Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Dark Purple / Purple / Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Jackal Ghost V2 is an upgraded version of the famed Jackal Ghost that remained in the Motiv line for over nine years. This ball uses the same Predator V2 asymmetrical weight block that was in the Jackal Ghost, and it also comes out of the box with the same 3000-grit LSS finish. The difference comes between the Coercion HFS coverstock on the original Jackal Ghost and the Leverage HFS cover on this bowling ball. The Jackal Ghost V2 creates more traction in the oil and provides stronger motion at the breakpoint compared to the original. It wasn’t as early as Jackals like the Jackal Onyx, Alpha Jackal, or the Jackal Ambush, and that helped the V2 make a harder move at the breakpoint. This ball was excellent at finding a way to strike for all three of our testers across the majority of our patterns. We really liked the shape we saw from the box finish, and it was only on the dry oil pattern where we thought a surface change could be beneficial.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of hook and traction he saw on the heavy oil pattern with the Jackal Ghost V2. It was very easy for this ball to dig into the lane surface and provide a strong, continuous motion through the pocket. It took horrendous shots from him for this ball to miss the pocket on this condition. If his swing direction was close, the ball made up for any small misses at the breakpoint and finished around the pocket. Balls with rougher box finishes often force him to move left, open his angles, and lose some downlane steam, but this ball let him stay closer to the
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Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Apex Jackal
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Evoke Mayhem
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Jackal Ghost
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Nebula
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Sigma Tour Pearl
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Supra Sport
- Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 vs. Motiv Venom Hysteria
To compare the Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Jackal Ghost V2 Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.