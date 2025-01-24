General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Nebula
|Reviewed:
|December 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Dark Matter Propulsion Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Cosmic Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hadron Symmetrical
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Motiv Nebula features new technology inside and out. The new dual-density Hadron Symmetrical weight block is a low RG (2.50″) and medium-high differential (0.045″) design, and the new Dark Matter Propulsion Pearl coverstock offers a big move off the dry and excellent continuation at the back end. In our testing, it picked up in the midlane and didn’t feel like it wanted to over-skid too far down the lane. The new cover also helped keep the ball from being sensitive to oil and hitting flat when it came time to go around the lane more. While some bowlers, including us, would like a benchmark ball that is a little smoother in shape than the Nebula, we found that it was versatile enough to be a good option as the first ball out of the bag across our test patterns. Our review balls visually appeared to be a little rougher than the advertised 5500 grit LSP box finish, but the cover took well to surface changes throughout our testing.
Cranker
Cranker liked how angular the Nebula was on the fresh medium oil pattern. He started an arrow deeper than where he lined up with the Supra Clutch, seeing more traction in the oil and a much stronger move at the breakpoint. He could get this ball to strike when the Supra Clutch and the Max Thrill Hybrid didn’t have the downlane motion to get through the pins. It was a bit stronger in the oil than the Steel Forge and was very strong at the end of the pattern. The box finish and pearl coverstock kept the Nebula from starting as early as the Primal Ghost or the Raptor Reign. As the lane started to transition, it was easy for Cranker to keep moving left and
