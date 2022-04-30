General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Jackal Ambush
|Reviewed:
|January 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Black / Green
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Predator V2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
Motiv introduces the newest incarnation of the Jackal with the release of the Jackal Ambush. This ball uses the low RG, high differential Predator V2 asymmetrical weight block that has been used in several prior Jackals, including the Jackal Ghost and the Jackal Flash. The shell is Motiv’s brand new Leverage Solid Reactive coverstock, which comes out of the box at a rough 1000 grit sanded finish that likes to grab the midlane and create plenty of hook in oil. Our testers were unanimous in agreeing that heavy oil was the best environment for this ball.
Stroker loved how much hook the Jackal Ambush offered him on the heavy oil pattern. The ball revved up so easily off his hand that it never tried to push past the breakpoint, and he had more shape than he saw from previous Jackals. He also really liked how well this ball continued through the pin deck. With as much hook as it had in the midlane, it still provided some good movement at the breakpoint. As the pattern started to break down, he could keep moving left and still had the same strong downlane motion, unlike what he sees with many stronger balls that start to lose energy for him. He kept the ball at its box finish the entire time. On
Motiv Jackal Ambush Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Carbide Tank
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Forge Ember
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Pride
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Pride Empire
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Ripcord Launch
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Sky Raptor
- Motiv Jackal Ambush vs. Motiv Trident Odyssey
Additional Motiv Jackal Ambush Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
