General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Primal Shock
|Reviewed:
|February 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil MFS Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Impulse V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Primal Shock brings together two very popular Motiv ingredients. The Impulse V2 core shape was found in the Primal Scream, Primal Fear, and Primal Rage, while the Turmoil MFS Solid coverstock was used on the benchmark staple in the Motiv brand, the Venom Shock. This solid cover is factory prepped with a 4000 grit sanded finish, allowing it to have the same midlane traction as the Venom Shock with a bit more motion at the back end. The Primal Shock was versatile enough to be useable across all four of BTM’s test patterns.
Cranker liked the Primal Shock more than the other two testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The box finish created a fantastic blend of control and power for him. The Primal Shock out-hooked the Blue Coral Venom, with a smoother motion than the Mythic Jackal and Sky Raptor. In transition, Cranker could slow down to create a sharper motion, but he decided instead to add Power Gel to compare it more directly with other polished offerings. At the shinier finish, the Primal Shock still provided more hook than any of the current Venoms, and it was a bit smoother than the Pride Empire and Iron Forge. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed him to have more success than the other two bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He could straighten his angles through the front of the lane to keep the ball closer to the track area, and the 4000 grit box finish provided enough traction for him to strike. He could manage the pocket on the fresh while polished balls like the Pride Empire were pushing too far down the lane and leaving the
