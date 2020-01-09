Motiv Ripcord Flight

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ripcord Flight
Reviewed:April 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:Turmoil Max Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit LSS
Color:Sky Blue Solid
Core Specs
Name:Oblivion
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Ripcord Flight uses the symmetrical Oblivion core shape that was used previously in the Paranoia series and the original Ripcord. Its Turmoil Max Solid Reactive cover is a new formulation, providing much more traction than earlier Turmoil versions, such as the one used on the Venom Shock, and comes out of the box at a 3000 grit sanded finish. The higher RG core design helps conserve energy as the aggressive cover and rough box finish provide traction in the oil. The style of the bowler played a big role in the reactions that were seen during testing, with different testers preferring this ball on either the medium oil or heavy oil test pattern.

The Ripcord Flight’s dull box finish allowed all three testers to get to the pocket on the heavy oil test pattern. Cranker used more of the oil, keeping his breakpoint slightly inside of the breakpoint used by Tweener and Stroker. The dull cover grabbed the lane quickly, providing a smooth arc through the entire lane. Misses to the right would recover, but they sometimes lacked angle through the pins on the fresh

