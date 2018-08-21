General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion SE
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sigma
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Rogue Blade uses a new version of the Hexion coverstock called Hexion SE that provides increased angularity and increased total hook. This sanded cover surrounds the proven low RG (2.47″), medium differential (0.047″) Sigma symmetrical weight block, which has been used previously in numerous Motiv balls over the years, including the Forza SS from 2017.
The Rogue Blade had no trouble handling our heavy oil test pattern. The first thing that all three testers noticed was the increased length and downlane angle on this pattern compared to the Villain and the Forza SS. Even though it has a smoother box finish than those balls, the Rogue Blade’s 4000 grit sanded cover had no trouble creating traction on this pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh, as he could play pretty far left with this ball. His was starting his ball off his hand on board 30, targeting 22 at the arrows, and using a breakpoint around the 10 board at the range finders. The Hexion SE cover had no trouble getting to the breakpoint and then making a strong move to the pocket. Tweener and Stroker liked their reactions, but they didn’t have as much room for error at the breakpoint ...
