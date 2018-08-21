motiv-rogue-blade

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Hexion SE
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Red / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sigma
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Motiv Rogue Blade uses a new version of the Hexion coverstock called Hexion SE that provides increased angularity and increased total hook. This sanded cover surrounds the proven low RG (2.47″), medium differential (0.047″) Sigma symmetrical weight block, which has been used previously in numerous Motiv balls over the years, including the Forza SS from 2017.

The Rogue Blade had no trouble handling our heavy oil test pattern. The first thing that all three testers noticed was the increased length and downlane angle on this pattern compared to the Villain and the Forza SS. Even though it has a smoother box finish than those balls, the Rogue Blade’s 4000 grit sanded cover had no trouble creating traction on this pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh, as he could play pretty far left with this ball. His was starting his ball off his hand on board 30, targeting 22 at the arrows, and using a breakpoint around the 10 board at the range finders. The Hexion SE cover had no trouble getting to the breakpoint and then making a strong move to the pocket. Tweener and Stroker liked their reactions, but they didn’t have as much room for error at the breakpoint ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.