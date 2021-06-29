General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Supra Enzo
|Reviewed:
|September 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|High Impulse Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Supra Enzo is the second Motiv ball released under the Supra banner. It shares the High Impulse Symmetric core with the original Supra, which gives it an RG of 2.57″ and a differential of 0.050″. The Infusion Hybrid coverstock creates more traction in the oil than the Infusion Pearl cover from the Supra, without giving up much back end motion. The Supra Enzo can be used to start out on medium patterns or as a ball to shell-down into when more length and more downlane angle is needed later in league and tournament play.
Stroker saw added hook in the oil from the Supra Enzo compared to the Fatal Venom on the fresh medium pattern. He had less hook than the Ripcord Flight, but he still had a very good line to the pocket. The ball allowed him to do what he is good at and play straighter up the outside part of the lane. His line didn’t need to move much on this pattern as the lanes broke down, as he was able to slowly inch left as the ball started to come in high in the pocket. The box finish was best for him on this pattern, and he saw more and more
