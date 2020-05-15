General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Fatal Venom
|Reviewed:
|December 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Neon Green / Clam Shell
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gear
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Motiv Fatal Venom is the latest ball to use the popular Gear symmetrical core shape, and it is paired with the Infusion Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the Supra. This veneer is a step down from stronger pearl covers in the Motiv line like the Infusion HV Pearl formula that was used on the Jackal Flash and Trident Nemesis. The Fatal Venom comes out of the box at a shiny 5500 grit polished finish, putting it firmly in the design range for medium to drier conditions.
Cranker had an amazing reaction on the medium oil test pattern with the Fatal Venom. His high rev rate allowed this ball to have plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong move off the end of the pattern. He really liked the amount of room this ball gave him at the breakpoint without losing any hitting power at the pins. He was able to start 5-and-3 right of where he played this pattern with the Venom Recoil. The Fatal Venom was smoother than higher flaring balls and most of the asymmetrical-cored
