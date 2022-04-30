General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Supra Rally
|Reviewed:
|May 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion DRS Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Black / Green
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Quadfire V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Supra Rally marks the return of the Supra nameplate to the Motiv line, and along with it comes the introduction of the new Quadfire V2 core. This core has the same RG (2.57″) and a lower differential (0.040″) compared to the High Impulse core from the Supra and Supra Enzo, along with a design that gives the Supra Rally the same differential in all weights from 12 to 16 pounds. Additionally, this ball introduces a new pearl coverstock called Propulsion DRS Pearl Reactive. It comes out of the box at a shiny 5500 grit polished finish. These components all come together to produce very easy length off the bowler’s hand and a ball that is well suited to drier conditions.
Stroker liked the look of the Supra Rally on our fresh dry pattern. The ball excelled on this condition, effortlessly floating to the breakpoint and providing a strong motion at the back end. Oil getting pushed down the lane from urethane and MicroCell Polymer equipment did very little to slow down the Supra Rally on this pattern. Stroker made very small moves left with his feet to open his angles more, and it was very easy for him to stay in the pocket and continue striking with the Supra Rally. He made no surface changes on this pattern, using the box finish from start to finish. Stroker had the best reaction of the three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He played very straight through the front and let the ball’s strong back end
