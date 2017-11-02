General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion MFP Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Purple Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Top Gear
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The latest addition to the Venom line is a throwback of sorts. The Venom Shock Pearl uses a modified version of the Gear core that was used in the original Venom Shock from several years back. The Top Gear weight block has a slightly lower RG and a slightly higher differential. Motiv pairs this core with the Hexion MFP Pearl coverstock, which is a less abrasive version of the cover found on the Trident Quest. The Venom Shock Pearl comes out of the box at a 5500 grit polished finish, giving it easy length through the front of the lane. This length and its strong back end reaction gave the Venom Shock Pearl a very good reaction on our medium and dry test patterns.
On our medium pattern, Cranker had the best reaction. He was starting his ball on 23, crossing around the third arrow on its way to the eight board at the breakpoint. The polished box finish helped his ball easily glide to the breakpoint and then make a strong move when it got out of the pattern. His high rev rate allowed him to have extra hook on shots that were missed inside of target ...
