Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Hexion MFP Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Purple Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Top Gear
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The latest addition to the Venom line is a throwback of sorts. The Venom Shock Pearl uses a modified version of the Gear core that was used in the original Venom Shock from several years back. The Top Gear weight block has a slightly lower RG and a slightly higher differential. Motiv pairs this core with the Hexion MFP Pearl coverstock, which is a less abrasive version of the cover found on the Trident Quest. The Venom Shock Pearl comes out of the box at a 5500 grit polished finish, giving it easy length through the front of the lane. This length and its strong back end reaction gave the Venom Shock Pearl a very good reaction on our medium and dry test patterns.

On our medium pattern, Cranker had the best reaction. He was starting his ball on 23, crossing around the third arrow on its way to the eight board at the breakpoint. The polished box finish helped his ball easily glide to the breakpoint and then make a strong move when it got out of the pattern. His high rev rate allowed him to have extra hook on shots that were missed inside of target ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.