Radical Deep Impact

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Deep Impact
Reviewed:February 2026
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C+ Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Red / Magenta / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Torpedo Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.019

The Radical Deep Impact uses a modified version of the Torpedo Asymmetric core shape. This ball has a slightly lower RG and differential, but a larger intermediate differential than the Torpedo and Torpedo Direct Hit. The coverstock is HK22C+ in its hybrid formulation, and it comes out of the box with a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. We saw a large amount of total hook with the Deep Impact, and it easily handled our heavy oil pattern. Its hybrid coverstock created more length and a sharper change of direction compared to the Evil Eye. The Deep Impact is another great option for heavy to medium oil conditions in the current Radical lineup.

Cranker

Cranker had a really good look on the heavy oil pattern with the Deep Impact out of the box. The ball had no trouble picking up in the midlane and covering plenty of boards on this slicker condition. He was quite surprised by how much recovery the ball had on this pattern. There were a few shots that he got farther right than he wanted, along with a few shots that he missed at the bottom of the swing, and they all got up to the pocket. The Deep Impact was also very strong through the pins. He didn’t see it get too forward or lose energy as it went through the pins. He was able to get deep later in the session after the oil in the front was burned up. The ball didn’t try to hook early when the lanes started to break down, but it was just too much total hook when it made its move. When he saw this happening, he would move left with his laydown point and his target, which got the ball back into the pocket. He didn’t need to change

