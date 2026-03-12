Radical No Doubt Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:No Doubt Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Advantage Plus Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Red / Silver
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Core Specs
Name:No Doubt Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.485
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The No Doubt Hybrid is the third entry into the No Doubt line for Radical. This ball completes the trio of coverstock options in this nameplate, following the original pearl two years ago and the solid version last year. It uses the same No Doubt Symmetric core shape as the previous versions, surrounded by the Advantage Plus Hybrid cover. Unlike the previous two No Doubts, which both had Factory Compound box finishes, this ball is finished with 500, 1000, and 3000 SiaAir pads, giving it traction in the midlane with lots of continuation downlane. We found the dull box finish to read the middle part of the lane very well, allowing us to play multiple angles on the fresh. The ball was very versatile, as we could play all over the lane across the majority of our patterns. We struggled on the dry oil pattern with the No Doubt Hybrid, and we would instead prefer to use the Revenge bowling balls on this type of condition.

Stroker

Stroker used the strong roll he saw in the midlane to give himself a great reaction on the medium oil pattern. The 3000 SiaAir surface finish provided a very good combination of avoiding early hook and digging in very strongly in the middle part of the lane. He saw a strong move at the breakpoint and tons of continuation at the back end. This let him start straighter with his angles on the fresh and make small moves left as the pattern gradually broke down. His reaction was just as good at the end of the session as it was at the start. At the first sign of the ball losing a little too much energy, he made the move farther left with his laydown point to find more

Additional Radical No Doubt Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.