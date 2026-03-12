General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|No Doubt Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Advantage Plus Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Red / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|No Doubt Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The No Doubt Hybrid is the third entry into the No Doubt line for Radical. This ball completes the trio of coverstock options in this nameplate, following the original pearl two years ago and the solid version last year. It uses the same No Doubt Symmetric core shape as the previous versions, surrounded by the Advantage Plus Hybrid cover. Unlike the previous two No Doubts, which both had Factory Compound box finishes, this ball is finished with 500, 1000, and 3000 SiaAir pads, giving it traction in the midlane with lots of continuation downlane. We found the dull box finish to read the middle part of the lane very well, allowing us to play multiple angles on the fresh. The ball was very versatile, as we could play all over the lane across the majority of our patterns. We struggled on the dry oil pattern with the No Doubt Hybrid, and we would instead prefer to use the Revenge bowling balls on this type of condition.
Stroker
Stroker used the strong roll he saw in the midlane to give himself a great reaction on the medium oil pattern. The 3000 SiaAir surface finish provided a very good combination of avoiding early hook and digging in very strongly in the middle part of the lane. He saw a strong move at the breakpoint and tons of continuation at the back end. This let him start straighter with his angles on the fresh and make small moves left as the pattern gradually broke down. His reaction was just as good at the end of the session as it was at the start. At the first sign of the ball losing a little too much energy, he made the move farther left with his laydown point to find more
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Radical No Doubt Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Deep Impact
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Guru Oracle Pearl
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Outer Limits Black Hole
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Revenge Pearl
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Revenge Solid
- Radical No Doubt Hybrid vs. Radical Vexed
To compare the Radical No Doubt Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical No Doubt Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.