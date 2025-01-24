General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|No Doubt Solid
|Reviewed:
|July 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C+ Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Red / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|No Doubt Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.485
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical No Doubt Solid is the follow-up to the pearlized No Doubt. This ball shares several similarities with the original, but these similarities don’t cause too much overlap in ball motion. Both balls come out of the box with the same final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, and they both feature the No Doubt Symmetric core design. The change in coverstock to the HK22C+ Solid formulation allows the new No Doubt Solid to start up a little sooner, dig into the oil a bit more, and cover a few more total boards. We found this ball’s motion to be best on medium oil conditions. We really liked it as a step down from bigger balls, such as the Outer Limits Solid and the Max Bias, to stay in the same zone as the oil transitioned.
Cranker
Cranker got a few more hits than the other two testers with the No Doubt Solid on the fresh medium oil pattern. He started about three boards farther left with his laydown point and targeted a bit left with his eyes at the arrows compared to the original No Doubt. He noticed that the ball handled the oil toward the center of the lane better, creating more traction and less deflection on light pocket hits. It had less total hook than both the Power Hitter and the Outer Limits Solid, letting him stay on the same line when those balls started to over-hook and force him left. Later in the session, he did eventually need to get deeper on the lane with the No Doubt Solid. It provided more total hook for him than the Snapshot and the Outer Limits Pearl from start to finish, giving him more options for this type of condition. He kept the ball
