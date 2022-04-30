General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Outer Limits
|Reviewed:
|April 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - HyperKinetic
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Black / Sky Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Outer Limits Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Outer Limits is one half of a dual release by Radical for the spring season, along with the Innovator Solid. Both balls feature asymmetrical core designs, and they are both highly angular at the breakpoint. The Outer Limits has a core design with a higher RG (2.499″), a slightly lower differential (0.051″), and a slightly higher intermediate differential (0.014″) compared to the Innovator Asymmetric core design. Its coverstock is an HK22-based hybrid formula, which makes this the second Radical ball to feature the HK22 base in hybrid form after the Bigfoot Hybrid. The Outer Limits comes out of the box with a sanded finish, but it isn’t as dull as the box finish of the Innovator Solid. While that ball features a 500/1500 SiaAir box finish, the Outer Limits has a 500/1000/2000 SiaAir finish, which increases its length and creates a sharper move at the back end. The Outer Limits performed very well across the majority of our oil patterns, with the exception of the dry pattern, where it simply had too much hook.
Cranker had a slightly better reaction compared to the other two bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He was straighter through the front compared to how he played the fresh with the Innovator Solid, as the added length from the higher grit box finish and hybrid cover let him start farther right with his feet. It had more total hook than the Bigfoot Hybrid and much more than the shiny Innovator. His reaction got even better as the track started to have a bit more friction. With a more defined hook spot to bounce the Outer Limits off of, he was able to start moving inside with his feet and use the added friction to get the ball to the pocket. He preferred the extra hook of the
