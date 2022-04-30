Radical Bigfoot Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Bigfoot Hybrid
Reviewed:December 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - HyperKinetic
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Teal / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Bigfoot Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.468
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Radical Bigfoot Hybrid uses the same symmetrical core as the original Bigfoot, now wrapped in a hybrid coverstock that uses Brunswick’s new HK22 resin base. This cover was very impressive in combination with the low RG and high differential core shape, digging into the oil and creating a stronger move in the friction. Coming out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, the glossy Bigfoot Hybrid was most effective on the medium oil test pattern for all three of our testers.

Cranker liked his reaction just a touch more than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked how well the ball saw the midlane and how much motion he had when the ball got to the dry, allowing him to open his angles and have plenty of room for error downlane. His reaction continued to be very good as the pattern broke down. The glossy box finish let him keep moving left with his laydown to find more oil in the front without the Bigfoot Hybrid over-skidding or seeing any over/under. Late in the session when he felt the Bigfoot Hybrid might be a little too strong, he could use either the original Bigfoot or the Sneak Attack

Radical Bigfoot Hybrid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Bigfoot Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical Bigfoot Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.