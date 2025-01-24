General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Power Hitter
|Reviewed:
|June 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C Textured Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Caramel / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hitter Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.488
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Power Hitter is the third entry into the Hitter line for Radical, following The Hitter and The Hitter Pearl. While the original used a dull solid coverstock, the Pearl featured a pearlized HK22 coverstock. The new Power Hitter uses an even stronger coverstock called HK22C Textured Hybrid, finished with 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. All three balls share the Hitter Asymmetric core, which allows it to rev up quickly, thanks to its low RG (2.488″), and provide a large flare potential, thanks to its high total differential (0.053″). The traction this ball was able to create through the oil with its glossy finish, while still making a big move off the friction, allowed all three of our testers to cover a lot of boards on our medium oil pattern.
Cranker
Cranker really liked the motion he saw from the Power Hitter on the fresh medium oil pattern. This ball let him start pretty deep with his laydown point, as it had no trouble digging into the heaviest volume of conditioner on the lane. He needed to make sure he got the ball to the right far enough downlane to keep it from creeping high into the pocket. Once he was able to get the ball far enough downlane, he had quite a bit of area with the Power Hitter. He liked how much traction the ball created in the midlane, keeping it from having any over/under reaction, no matter how far left he ended up with his laydown point. He had to keep moving inside as the track area started to get drier, but the Power Hitter kept coming back strong at the back end and through the pin deck. It had more traction in the oil and covered more boards than the Torpedo for him on this condition. He left
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.