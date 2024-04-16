General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Rattler Big Bite
|Reviewed:
|August 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SHARP Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rattler Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Radical’s Rattler Big Bite uses the same Rattler Symmetric core shape as all the previous Rattler releases. This low RG (2.480″) and lower differential (0.035″) design revs up quickly, but it doesn’t cause the Rattler Big Bite to over-hook, even with its rougher surface finish. The SHARP coverstock formula is found in a hybrid version on this release, coming out of the box sanded with 500, 1500, and 3000 SiaAir pads. We found this cover to create more traction in the oil than both the original Rattler and the Deadly Rattler. We still had it as a step down in hook from the Breakaway, despite the Big Bite starting up earlier. Between the two new Radical releases, the Rattler Big Bite was earlier and smoother, while The Hitter Pearl had more length and a sharper move off the dry.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good look to the pocket on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Rattler Big Bite revved up quickly off his hand because of the low RG core design. He could be as aggressive as he wanted with his release without the Rattler Big Bite going crazy at the breakpoint. He saw a bigger move off the friction than what the original Ratter offered, but it was tamer than the Deadly Rattler and Breakaway. He was impressed with how well the Big Bite continued downlane when he started moving farther left, and he was also impressed with how well it still went through the pins. He was able to get around the ball more as the pattern broke down and start covering more boards. The box finish did
