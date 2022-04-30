radical breakaway

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Breakaway
Reviewed:February 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - HyperKinetic+
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Red / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Breakaway Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.528
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.000

Radical’s new Breakaway uses a new symmetrical core and a new solid reactive coverstock. The Breakaway core has an RG of 2.528″ and a differential of 0.041″, which are both higher than the numbers of the Rattler core from the same Reliable line. The new HyperKinetic+ coverstock is the first solid HK22-based coverstock from Radical, and it comes out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound. As one of the few solids that come out of the box glossy, the Breakaway revs up nicely in the midlane, with plenty of continuation downlane to create a mid-range hook potential.

Stroker

Stroker had a very high strike percentage on the medium oil pattern with the Breakaway. For a solid coverstock, he was pleasantly surprised with how clean it was through the fronts and how much recovery he saw at the back end. This shape gave him a very good look on the fresh, and it allowed him to move in with confidence as the lanes broke down. The ZigZag was longer and snappier than the Breakaway, while the Innovator Solid and Katana Strike provided more overall hook.

Stroker had the best reaction out of the testers on the dry pattern. He had plenty of length from the Factory Compound box finish, and his lower rev rate allowed the ball to have a strong but controllable motion as it came out of the pattern. With more open angles from the start, he needed

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.