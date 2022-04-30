radical rattler

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Rattler
Reviewed:October 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:SHARP Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 / 4000 SiaAir
Color:Purple / Dark Purple
Core Specs
Name:Rattler Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The Rattler slithers its way into Radical’s Reliable line. This new release takes the SHARP Solid coverstock that has been used previously on high-performance balls such as the Incognito and pairs it with a brand-new symmetrical core shape. The Rattler Symmetric core design has a low RG of 2.480″ and a lower differential of 0.035″ to give it a medium flare potential. The Rattler comes out of the box with a 500/1500/4000 SiaAir finish.

Cranker seemed to have the best reaction across the test patterns out of our three bowlers. He started with the Rattler on the medium oil condition at the box finish. He was very impressed with the ball’s midlane roll, which gave him a relatively smooth motion that was still more angular at the breakpoint than the Crypto and Sneak Attack. This motion was predictable and gave Cranker no trouble getting through the pins. The Rattler was at its best while the pattern was fresh, but in middle transition, options like the Bigfoot were better for kicking out the corners. Late in the session when balls were starting to see over/under from the track being burned up, the Rattler was able to smooth out

