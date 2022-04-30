General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Rattler
|Reviewed:
|October 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SHARP Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple / Dark Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rattler Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Rattler slithers its way into Radical’s Reliable line. This new release takes the SHARP Solid coverstock that has been used previously on high-performance balls such as the Incognito and pairs it with a brand-new symmetrical core shape. The Rattler Symmetric core design has a low RG of 2.480″ and a lower differential of 0.035″ to give it a medium flare potential. The Rattler comes out of the box with a 500/1500/4000 SiaAir finish.
Cranker seemed to have the best reaction across the test patterns out of our three bowlers. He started with the Rattler on the medium oil condition at the box finish. He was very impressed with the ball’s midlane roll, which gave him a relatively smooth motion that was still more angular at the breakpoint than the Crypto and Sneak Attack. This motion was predictable and gave Cranker no trouble getting through the pins. The Rattler was at its best while the pattern was fresh, but in middle transition, options like the Bigfoot were better for kicking out the corners. Late in the session when balls were starting to see over/under from the track being burned up, the Rattler was able to smooth out
Additional Radical Rattler Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.