General Info

Brand:
Name:Snapshot
Reviewed:February 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C+ Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Orange / Scarlet / Silver
Core Specs
Name:Snapshot Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.523
Diff:0.050
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Snapshot introduces a new symmetrical core design for Radical. This core shape gives it a higher RG (2.523″) and a slightly lower differential (0.050″) than the No Doubt (2.485″ and 0.051″). The coverstock on the Snapshot is HK22C+ Pearl instead of the HK22+ Pearl coverstock that was used on the No Doubt. Both balls share the same box finish, with the last two finishing steps being 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. We found the Snapshot to have a little more length and a touch less overall hook than the No Doubt, while being a step down in angularity from The Hitter Pearl and the ZigZag. We liked this one best on our medium oil and short test patterns out of the box.

Cranker

Cranker saw easy length and a strong downlane motion on the fresh medium oil pattern. He had no trouble getting the ball to hook back from the eight board, starting the ball two boards right of where he was lined up with the No Doubt. It easily created enough traction in the midlane to keep it from sliding past the breakpoint. He was able to stay farther right on this pattern than he could with any other current Radical balls. As the pattern broke down, he did need to migrate left but was still farther right than he was with his Rattler Big Bite or No Doubt. The ball easily cleared the front when stronger balls started hooking early or over-hooking. He made smaller 2-and-2 moves left as the pattern continued to break down, allowing the Snapshot to maintain the length needed to stay in the pocket. He liked how well the box finish performed for him on this condition and

