General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Sneak Attack
|Reviewed:
|May 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MTH-1
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Black Pearl / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sneak Attack Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.544
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Sneak Attack is the latest symmetrical entry into Radical’s EZ-Use line. This ball uses the new Sneak Attack Symmetric core shape, which gives it an RG of 2.544″ and a differential of 0.036″. This is a lower flaring design than the cores used in the Payback, Bigfoot, and Double Cross, with a much higher RG than the Intel Pearl SE. The Sneak Attack also features the new MTH-1 hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box at 2000 grit with Crown Factory Polish on top. The ball’s polished cover and higher RG core make it very clean through the front of the lane, and its lower flare potential makes it ideal for drier conditions.
The Sneak Attack gave Cranker one of the best reactions he has ever seen on the dry test pattern. He started in the track area without needing to change his release, which is rare for him on this pattern. The Sneak Attack easily got downlane without overreacting at the back end. The ball did very little to alter the pattern on its own, and he was able to stay in the exact same part of the lane for a very long
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Sneak Attack Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Sneak Attack vs. Radical Bigfoot
- Radical Sneak Attack vs. Radical Conspiracy Scheme
- Radical Sneak Attack vs. Radical Counter Attack Pearl
- Radical Sneak Attack vs. Radical Counter Attack Solid
- Radical Sneak Attack vs. Radical Double Cross
- Radical Sneak Attack vs. Radical Payback
To compare the Radical Sneak Attack to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Sneak Attack Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.