General Info

Brand:
Name:Sneak Attack
Reviewed:May 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:MTH-1
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Polish
Color:Black Pearl / Black
Core Specs
Name:Sneak Attack Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.544
Diff:0.036
The Sneak Attack is the latest symmetrical entry into Radical’s EZ-Use line. This ball uses the new Sneak Attack Symmetric core shape, which gives it an RG of 2.544″ and a differential of 0.036″. This is a lower flaring design than the cores used in the Payback, Bigfoot, and Double Cross, with a much higher RG than the Intel Pearl SE. The Sneak Attack also features the new MTH-1 hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box at 2000 grit with Crown Factory Polish on top. The ball’s polished cover and higher RG core make it very clean through the front of the lane, and its lower flare potential makes it ideal for drier conditions.

The Sneak Attack gave Cranker one of the best reactions he has ever seen on the dry test pattern. He started in the track area without needing to change his release, which is rare for him on this pattern. The Sneak Attack easily got downlane without overreacting at the back end. The ball did very little to alter the pattern on its own, and he was able to stay in the exact same part of the lane for a very long

