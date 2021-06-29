Radical Bigfoot

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Bigfoot
Reviewed:March 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:TP-1+
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Indigo / Jade
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.468
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

The Bigfoot tiptoes its way into the Radical lineup with a new symmetrical core design wrapped in the TP-1+ coverstock from the Results Plus. This new core shape has a lower RG and a slightly lower differential compared to the weight block from the Squatch series. The pearlized TP-1+ cover comes out of the box prepped with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The changes to the core and coverstock allow the Bigfoot to be stronger at the breakpoint and back end compared to the Conspiracy Scheme, creating a similar shape as the original Squatch, but with a bit more total hook.

Stroker liked the strong move from the Bigfoot at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern. He had a much stronger motion than the Intel Pearl SE with both balls at their box finishes, along with more back end than the Conspiracy Scheme, all while staying outside of the line he played with the stronger Payback. When the track started to open up, he was able to start moving his feet left and swing the ball more to the dry, keeping the cover at the box finish throughout the session. Out of the three testers, Stroker had the best

Additional Radical Bigfoot Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.