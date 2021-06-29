General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Bigfoot
|Reviewed:
|March 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TP-1+
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Indigo / Jade
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.468
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Bigfoot tiptoes its way into the Radical lineup with a new symmetrical core design wrapped in the TP-1+ coverstock from the Results Plus. This new core shape has a lower RG and a slightly lower differential compared to the weight block from the Squatch series. The pearlized TP-1+ cover comes out of the box prepped with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The changes to the core and coverstock allow the Bigfoot to be stronger at the breakpoint and back end compared to the Conspiracy Scheme, creating a similar shape as the original Squatch, but with a bit more total hook.
Stroker liked the strong move from the Bigfoot at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern. He had a much stronger motion than the Intel Pearl SE with both balls at their box finishes, along with more back end than the Conspiracy Scheme, all while staying outside of the line he played with the stronger Payback. When the track started to open up, he was able to start moving his feet left and swing the ball more to the dry, keeping the cover at the box finish throughout the session. Out of the three testers, Stroker had the best
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Bigfoot Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Bigfoot vs. Radical Conspiracy Scheme
- Radical Bigfoot vs. Radical Double Cross
- Radical Bigfoot vs. Radical Informer
- Radical Bigfoot vs. Radical Intel Pearl Special Edition
- Radical Bigfoot vs. Radical Payback
- Radical Bigfoot vs. Radical Trail Blazer
To compare the Radical Bigfoot to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Bigfoot Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.