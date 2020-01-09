General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|The Closer Pearl
|Reviewed:
|April 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-39
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Midnight / White / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Closer Pearl is the second ball in the Closer series from Radical. This ball shares the same symmetrical core shape with The Closer, which is a higher RG and lower differential design compared to the weight block from the Squatch series. The Closer Pearl features the pearlized Ai-39 coverstock that was used on the original Squatch, finished at 500/1000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. The components of The Closer Pearl allow it to easily get through the fronts, but without going too straight overall.
Our medium oil test pattern yielded the best results for all three testers, and especially for Tweener and Stroker. Tweener was able to start his ball in the track area, sending it out to board eight before it made its strong move coming out of the pattern. Stroker was farther outside, as he needed a little more friction to get his ball to change direction hard enough to get through the pins correctly. Shots he tugged inside still hit the pocket, but they were prone to leaving a flat 10 pin. He played farther right than with his Results, and as the track area opened up, his reaction and pin carry continued to
