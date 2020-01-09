Radical The Closer Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:The Closer Pearl
Reviewed:April 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-39
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Midnight / White / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.540
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Closer Pearl is the second ball in the Closer series from Radical. This ball shares the same symmetrical core shape with The Closer, which is a higher RG and lower differential design compared to the weight block from the Squatch series. The Closer Pearl features the pearlized Ai-39 coverstock that was used on the original Squatch, finished at 500/1000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound. The components of The Closer Pearl allow it to easily get through the fronts, but without going too straight overall.

Our medium oil test pattern yielded the best results for all three testers, and especially for Tweener and Stroker. Tweener was able to start his ball in the track area, sending it out to board eight before it made its strong move coming out of the pattern. Stroker was farther outside, as he needed a little more friction to get his ball to change direction hard enough to get through the pins correctly. Shots he tugged inside still hit the pocket, but they were prone to leaving a flat 10 pin. He played farther right than with his Results, and as the track area opened up, his reaction and pin carry continued to

Radical The Closer Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical The Closer Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical The Closer Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.