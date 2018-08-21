General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-39
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Burgundy / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Closer is the latest symmetrical solid to join Radical’s Reliable line. This release features the Ai-39 cover that comes out of the box sanded at a 500/3000 SiaAir finish. The Closer provides strong movement in the middle of the lane, with a very strong continuation at the pins. The large back end movement allows this ball to hook more than any other Radical ball at this price point other than the Ludicrous Solid. While not as angular off the spot as the Ludicrous or the Squatch, The Closer changes directions harder than the Squatch Solid and much more than the shinier Sizzle.
On the heavier oil test pattern, Cranker was able to cross just left of the fourth arrow on the fresh, seeing a strong recovery and continuation at the back end. The dull cover gave him plenty of traction in the oil, never sliding too far down the lane before getting to the breakpoint. Tweener sent his ball through the third arrow and out to seven at the breakpoint. Stroker was able to play the lane left of the second arrow, using the rough box finish to create all the hook he wanted. All three bowlers saw The Closer rev up strong in the midlane, giving a
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical The Closer Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical The Closer vs. Radical Conspiracy Hybrid
- Radical The Closer vs. Radical Ludicrous Solid
- Radical The Closer vs. Radical Sizzle
- Radical The Closer vs. Radical Squatch Solid
- Radical The Closer vs. Radical Zing
To compare the Radical The Closer to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical The Closer Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.