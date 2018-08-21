Radical The Closer

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-39
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Burgundy / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.540
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Closer is the latest symmetrical solid to join Radical’s Reliable line. This release features the Ai-39 cover that comes out of the box sanded at a 500/3000 SiaAir finish. The Closer provides strong movement in the middle of the lane, with a very strong continuation at the pins. The large back end movement allows this ball to hook more than any other Radical ball at this price point other than the Ludicrous Solid. While not as angular off the spot as the Ludicrous or the Squatch, The Closer changes directions harder than the Squatch Solid and much more than the shinier Sizzle.

On the heavier oil test pattern, Cranker was able to cross just left of the fourth arrow on the fresh, seeing a strong recovery and continuation at the back end. The dull cover gave him plenty of traction in the oil, never sliding too far down the lane before getting to the breakpoint. Tweener sent his ball through the third arrow and out to seven at the breakpoint. Stroker was able to play the lane left of the second arrow, using the rough box finish to create all the hook he wanted. All three bowlers saw The Closer rev up strong in the midlane, giving a

