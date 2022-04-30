Bowler Ratings Pattern St Tw Cr Oily: 9.9 9.9 9.9 Medium: 9 8.5 8 Dry: NA NA NA Sport: 8 8 8 Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info Brand: Radical Name: Trail Blazer Solid Reviewed: August 2022 Empty Coverstock Specs Name: MOtion Magic Solid Type: Reactive Solid Box Finish: 500 / 2000 SiaAir Color: Black / Grey / Blue Empty Core Specs Name: NA Type: Asymmetrical RG: 2.484 Diff: 0.052 Int. Diff: 0.020

The Radical Trail Blazer Solid uses the same asymmetrical core design as the original Trail Blazer, but it is wrapped in the MOtion Magic Solid coverstock that was previously used on the Conspiracy Scheme. Instead of coming out of the box with Crown Factory Compound like its predecessor, the Trail Blazer Solid is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir. This core and cover combination results in a ball that picks up in the midlane with plenty of hook downlane to handle heavier volumes of oil.

Stroker felt like a power player with the motion he saw from the Trail Blazer Solid on the heavy oil pattern. The ball picked up very well in the midlane and was very angular for him at the end of the pattern. Generally, he needs to be very direct and tight with his angles on this pattern, but with the Trail Blazer Solid, he had more area at the breakpoint and was able to swing the ball more. He really liked seeing a very distinct change of direction at the back end compared to the smoother motion from balls like the Informer and Crypto. In transition, he had even more friction available on shots that were right of target and he still saw the ball drive through the pins on the shots that were inside of target. Stroker had the best line to the pocket on the medium oil pattern out of the three testers with the box finish. The Trail Blazer Solid ripped right through the oil in the middle of the lane, providing him all the hook he wanted from farther inside than he often plays on this pattern. He really liked how well the ball continued at the back end and how angular it was at the breakpoint for a sanded solid. When the fronts blew up, he had to keep moving left, which is not his favorite part of the lane to be in considering that he was already a bit deeper than usual to start. The ball performed well from here, but his game is better suited to a weaker option, such as the original Trail Blazer or Bigfoot, to allow him to stay more to the outside. Stroker really liked the motion from the Trail Blazer Solid on the sport pattern. He saw plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong controllable motion downlane. He was able to feed the ball farther right than he could with balls like the Bigfoot or Conspiracy Scheme. The aggressive cover and dull box finish allowed him to make big zone changes as the pattern transitioned. His moves were close to five boards left with his laydown to create more angle through the front to keep the Trail Blazer Solid in the pocket. He liked the box finish and the way this ball retained more energy for the back end compared to the Crypto. Stroker’s best look was on the heavy oil pattern, but he had the best overall look out of the testers thanks to his matchup on the medium pattern as well.

Tweener saw a great reaction on the heavy oil pattern with the Trail Blazer Solid. The dull box finish easily got started for him and made a very strong move at the breakpoint. He saw more angle and continuation downlane than with the Crypto, giving him better pin carry on the fresh portion of the test session. As the front started to hook, moving left and creating more angle was no trouble with the Trail Blazer Solid. The ball still made it back to the pocket and was very strong through the pins. He didn’t change the surface at any time during testing on this pattern. Tweener had a good look on the medium pattern as well, although it wasn’t quite as good as Stroker’s reaction. The ball was just on the verge of having too much hook on the fresh, but he was able to use his ball speed to get it far enough downlane before making its move. He did see the ball try to over-hook if he got it outside into the drier part of the pattern. The rougher box finish broke the pattern down quickly, getting him left pretty early in the session. He used a 1500 SiaAir pad and Crown Factory Compound to match the surface to the original Trail Blazer to compare the two. At this surface, he could go back to the outside, but he was still inside of his line with the original Trail Blazer with an earlier, slightly smoother motion. The sport pattern was no difficulty for Tweener with the Trail Blazer Solid. The ball reaction was just smooth enough at the breakpoint to give him some hold left of target, while he also had all the hook he wanted from the outside. In transition, he made big moves to find more oil and fed the ball into the burned-up track area to give him more area than he had on the fresh. He saw a much more angular move and more continuation compared to the Crypto and the Conspiracy Scheme later in the session. Tweener’s best look came on the heavy oil pattern, and he found no need to alter the surface throughout testing on the heavy and sport patterns.

Cranker’s reaction on the heavy oil pattern was just as good as what the other two testers had. He really liked the forgiveness he saw downlane, opening up his angles right away. Shots he hit a little harder at the bottom didn’t overreact downlane, and ones that got going right a little too quickly didn’t wiggle at all at the breakpoint. For a ball with a sanded solid coverstock, it provided more back end reaction than he expected, allowing him to chase the oil left in transition without sacrificing any pin carry. Cranker’s higher rev rate kept him from having as much success as the other two bowlers on the medium pattern with the box finish. He felt like he needed to start very deep and be very steep with his angles through the front of the lane to keep this ball around the pocket. He could make it work by being softer with his hand at the release, but the sanded cover chewed up the lane quickly and he needed to add some Crown Factory Compound to the shell. With this surface change, he still had more hook than both the Conspiracy Scheme and the original Trail Blazer in transition, but he would likely stick with the box finish in competition and simply shell-down into the Bigfoot or Sneak Attack as the lanes broke down. Cranker was impressed with how well the Trail Blazer Solid rolled for him on the sport pattern. After watching the other two bowlers use the ball with success, he thought he would have too much early hook and too much angle at the breakpoint with the box finish. Instead, he found that he could feed the Trail Blazer Solid toward the outside part of the lane easily and let the cover rip right through the out-of-bounds before making its way back to the pocket. Shots that he got going up the lane more than he wanted bled off just enough energy to keep the ball around the pocket and trip the 4 pin forward. It started to open up a few boards of area after about eight shots, which started an even better reaction in transition as he chased the pattern left and circled the lane even more. Overall, Cranker still found his best reaction on the heavy oil pattern, but the ball certainly held up on the other patterns as well.

Performance Ratings Name Value Comments Torque 8 The amount of angularity the Trail Blazer Solid can produce at the breakpoint is pretty astonishing for a ball with a sanded solid veneer. Length 11 The 500/2000 SiaAir box finish ensures that the Trail Blazer Solid never gets too far down the lane or is at risk of missing the breakpoint, even on heavier oil conditions. Back End 18.1 The Trail Blazer Solid is extremely impressive at the back end. There was no quit in this ball once it made the turn toward the pocket. Total Hook 63.5 The combination of big midlane traction and strong back end movement creates a lot of total hook for the Trail Blazer Solid.

Strengths

The Trail Blazer Solid's biggest strength is its ability to handle oil, thanks to its strong midlane read and downlane recovery. This makes it useful on the fresh as well as into transition on medium to heavier oil patterns for just about any bowler.

Weaknesses

With a ball this aggressive, drier conditions are basically out of play when the pattern is too short or too light in volume.

Overall Summary

The Trail Blazer Solid will be a welcome addition for any bowler wanting to add more total hook to their bag. The motion from this ball is very good on heavy and medium volume conditions, complementing the motion of the original Trail Blazer.