General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Duo
|Reviewed:
|May 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Black / Electric Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mentor
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The new Roto Grip Duo is the result of a collaboration with PWBA stars Stefanie Johnson, Shannon O’Keefe, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. It pairs the polished MicroTrax Pearl coverstock used on the Exotic Gem with the new Mentor core. This symmetrical weight block design gives the Duo a 2.49″ RG and a 0.046″ differential. This is a slightly higher RG and lower differential than both the Torpex core from the TNT and the asymmetrical Defiant core from the Gem line. The Duo provided a lot of versatility for our three testers, and its versatility was further enhanced by how well the coverstock responded to surface changes.
Tweener edged out the other two testers with his reaction across all four test patterns, and he started striking quickly with the Duo on the fresh medium oil pattern. From the same line where the Duo was striking, he saw the Exotic Gem leaving 4 pins, while the Hyped Hybrid would leave 2 pin combinations. The Duo allowed him to easily stay ahead of the pattern when it started to break down by making small 2-and-1 moves inside. If he wanted to stay straighter up the lane toward the track area, he could increase his ball speed and roll up the back of the ball more to keep it in the pocket. Tweener found a very nice line to the pocket on the dry test pattern as well. The glossy finish on the pearl coverstock gave him the length he needed, and the back end motion was sharp but controllable. The MicroTrax Pearl
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Duo Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Duo vs. Roto Grip Exotic Gem
- Roto Grip Duo vs. Roto Grip Gem
- Roto Grip Duo vs. Roto Grip Hyped Solid
- Roto Grip Duo vs. Roto Grip Idol Cosmos
- Roto Grip Duo vs. Roto Grip RST X-3
- Roto Grip Duo vs. Roto Grip TNT
To compare the Roto Grip Duo to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Duo Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.