General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Exotic Gem
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Citrine / Apatite / Amethyst
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Defiant LRG
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Roto Grip Exotic Gem rolls into the HP4 line just in time for the holiday season. It uses the asymmetrical Defiant LRG weight block from the Gem and pairs it with a new aggressive pearlized coverstock. The new MicoTrax Pearl Reactive coverstock starts earlier than both the eTrax PLUS Pearl from the RST X-2 and the eTrax Pearl from the Rubicon UC2. Paired with the low RG core, this ball digs into the lane and provides a smoother motion at the breakpoint relative to most pearls, with excellent continuation on the back end.
Cranker has matched up very nicely with a number of recent Roto Grip bowling balls, such as the RST X-2, Rubicon UC2, and Hyped Pearl, and the Exotic Gem is another welcome addition for him. With an earlier read than the RST X-2, the new cover allowed Cranker to stay in the oil a bit more and still get through the pins without issue. If he tried to open his angles too much and got the ball to the dry quickly, the smoother shape got back to the pocket, but didn’t quite kick out the corners. When the track started to hook, his best option was to either change balls into something that was cleaner and more angular at the breakpoint, or to move right with his feet and laydown to allow the ball to burn off a bit more energy and set up in the pocket.
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Exotic Gem Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip Gem
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip Hyped Pearl
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip Hyped Solid
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip Idol Cosmos
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip RST X-2
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip RST X-3
- Roto Grip Exotic Gem vs. Roto Grip Rubicon UC3
To compare the Roto Grip Exotic Gem to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Exotic Gem Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.