Roto Grip Exotic Gem

General Info

Brand:
Name:Exotic Gem
Reviewed:December 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:MicroTrax Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Citrine / Apatite / Amethyst
Core Specs
Name:Defiant LRG
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.016

The Roto Grip Exotic Gem rolls into the HP4 line just in time for the holiday season. It uses the asymmetrical Defiant LRG weight block from the Gem and pairs it with a new aggressive pearlized coverstock. The new MicoTrax Pearl Reactive coverstock starts earlier than both the eTrax PLUS Pearl from the RST X-2 and the eTrax Pearl from the Rubicon UC2. Paired with the low RG core, this ball digs into the lane and provides a smoother motion at the breakpoint relative to most pearls, with excellent continuation on the back end.

Cranker has matched up very nicely with a number of recent Roto Grip bowling balls, such as the RST X-2, Rubicon UC2, and Hyped Pearl, and the Exotic Gem is another welcome addition for him. With an earlier read than the RST X-2, the new cover allowed Cranker to stay in the oil a bit more and still get through the pins without issue. If he tried to open his angles too much and got the ball to the dry quickly, the smoother shape got back to the pocket, but didn’t quite kick out the corners. When the track started to hook, his best option was to either change balls into something that was cleaner and more angular at the breakpoint, or to move right with his feet and laydown to allow the ball to burn off a bit more energy and set up in the pocket.

Additional Roto Grip Exotic Gem Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.