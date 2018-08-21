General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax-H19
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Gold and Sky Blue Pearl / Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrum
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Roto Grip Halo Vision is the new hybrid-covered addition to the Halo series, coming out of the box at a 4000 grit finish. Along with the Halo and Halo Pearl, the Vision is the third ball in Roto Grip’s HP4 line to use the asymmetrical Centrum core design. The combination of its eTrax-H19 hybrid reactive coverstock and higher grit finish gives this ball more length and angularity than the original Halo. This ball’s large amount of flare potential and aggressive cover make it a strong contender on slicker conditions.
All three of our testers had a good look to the pocket on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on the 12 board, crossing the second arrow, and getting it out to seven downlane. Tweener was only two boards left with his laydown point, with a similar target and breakpoint as Stroker. The Halo Vision gave them both easy hook through the oil and a strong motion at the end of the pattern. Cranker’s ball was just inside of 30 off his hand, with a target around the middle arrow and a breakpoint out on six. All three testers had the Halo Vision hook less overall than the original Halo, but it was more angular when it came
