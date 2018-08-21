roto-grip-halo-vision

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax-H19
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Grit Pad
Color:Gold and Sky Blue Pearl / Purple Solid
Core Specs
Name:Centrum
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.018

The Roto Grip Halo Vision is the new hybrid-covered addition to the Halo series, coming out of the box at a 4000 grit finish. Along with the Halo and Halo Pearl, the Vision is the third ball in Roto Grip’s HP4 line to use the asymmetrical Centrum core design. The combination of its eTrax-H19 hybrid reactive coverstock and higher grit finish gives this ball more length and angularity than the original Halo. This ball’s large amount of flare potential and aggressive cover make it a strong contender on slicker conditions.

All three of our testers had a good look to the pocket on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on the 12 board, crossing the second arrow, and getting it out to seven downlane. Tweener was only two boards left with his laydown point, with a similar target and breakpoint as Stroker. The Halo Vision gave them both easy hook through the oil and a strong motion at the end of the pattern. Cranker’s ball was just inside of 30 off his hand, with a target around the middle arrow and a breakpoint out on six. All three testers had the Halo Vision hook less overall than the original Halo, but it was more angular when it came

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.