General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Hyped Solid
|Reviewed:
|September 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Wine / Berry / Magenta
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hyped
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hyped Solid is the third release in the Hyped line, and it is the first of the three that comes out of the box with a sanded coverstock. Finished at a very dull 3000 Abralon, the VTC Solid coverstock provides more traction than the other Hyped balls, with all three balls sharing the same symmetrical Hyped core. The change in coverstock gets this ball started earlier, while the medium-strength core gives the ball the ability to match up to a variety of conditions, depending on bowler style.
Cranker had the best overall reaction with this ball across all four of our test patterns. On the medium oil condition, his ball roll allowed the Hyped Solid to provide better recovery at the back end than the other testers saw. He was actually able to play straighter on this pattern compared to the Hyped Hybrid or Hyped Pearl, due to the smoother motion of the Hyped Solid. Later in the session, as oil glazed the ball’s surface, Cranker was a bit trapped by the reaction. Staying straighter saw the ball be a bit too early and smooth, but it didn’t have enough recovery for him to move farther inside and open the angles. Changing to a 1500 grit polished finish, the ball was much cleaner, but still not as angular as the previous Hyped releases. Both the Idol Cosmos and Idol Helios were better as dull options, so polishing the Hyped Solid was his best option for use as a step down
