Roto Grip Hyped Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hyped Solid
Reviewed:September 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Abralon
Color:Wine / Berry / Magenta
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hyped
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hyped Solid is the third release in the Hyped line, and it is the first of the three that comes out of the box with a sanded coverstock. Finished at a very dull 3000 Abralon, the VTC Solid coverstock provides more traction than the other Hyped balls, with all three balls sharing the same symmetrical Hyped core. The change in coverstock gets this ball started earlier, while the medium-strength core gives the ball the ability to match up to a variety of conditions, depending on bowler style.

Cranker had the best overall reaction with this ball across all four of our test patterns. On the medium oil condition, his ball roll allowed the Hyped Solid to provide better recovery at the back end than the other testers saw. He was actually able to play straighter on this pattern compared to the Hyped Hybrid or Hyped Pearl, due to the smoother motion of the Hyped Solid. Later in the session, as oil glazed the ball’s surface, Cranker was a bit trapped by the reaction. Staying straighter saw the ball be a bit too early and smooth, but it didn’t have enough recovery for him to move farther inside and open the angles. Changing to a 1500 grit polished finish, the ball was much cleaner, but still not as angular as the previous Hyped releases. Both the Idol Cosmos and Idol Helios were better as dull options, so polishing the Hyped Solid was his best option for use as a step down

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.