Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax-S19
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Grit Sheen
Color:Ocean Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Ikon
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.000

The Idol Pro is the third Idol released into Roto Grip’s HP3 line. This ball uses the new eTrax-S19 coverstock, which is a strong reactive solid cover that doesn’t contain the nano particle additive found in the MicroTrax-S18 cover used on the original Idol and Halo. Besides the change to the coverstock, the other big change is the factory finishing process. The Idol Pro uses a 3000 grit sheen finish, which is achieved by polishing the cover and then scuffing it with a 3000 grit pad. This ball shares the same symmetrical Ikon core shape with the Idol and Idol Pearl, giving it an RG of 2.49″ and a total differential of 0.052″.

The Idol Pro gave our testers their best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker was astounded with how good his ball reaction was, as he had all kinds of miss-room on the fresh. His best line to the pocket had him starting his Idol Pro on 35 off his hand, sending it over a target around the middle arrow, and out to a breakpoint on the six board before turning the pins into splinters. If he missed it a little at the bottom with his release, his ball still revved up strongly in the middle of the lane and had enough motion to get back to the pocket. When he hit up on it

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.