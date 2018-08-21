General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax-S19
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit Sheen
|Color:
|Ocean Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ikon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Idol Pro is the third Idol released into Roto Grip’s HP3 line. This ball uses the new eTrax-S19 coverstock, which is a strong reactive solid cover that doesn’t contain the nano particle additive found in the MicroTrax-S18 cover used on the original Idol and Halo. Besides the change to the coverstock, the other big change is the factory finishing process. The Idol Pro uses a 3000 grit sheen finish, which is achieved by polishing the cover and then scuffing it with a 3000 grit pad. This ball shares the same symmetrical Ikon core shape with the Idol and Idol Pearl, giving it an RG of 2.49″ and a total differential of 0.052″.
The Idol Pro gave our testers their best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker was astounded with how good his ball reaction was, as he had all kinds of miss-room on the fresh. His best line to the pocket had him starting his Idol Pro on 35 off his hand, sending it over a target around the middle arrow, and out to a breakpoint on the six board before turning the pins into splinters. If he missed it a little at the bottom with his release, his ball still revved up strongly in the middle of the lane and had enough motion to get back to the pocket. When he hit up on it
