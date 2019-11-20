General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC-P19
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Royal / Golden / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Neutron NXT
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Roto Grip’s new MVP Pearl uses the same symmetrical Neutron NXT core as the original MVP, but this version features the pearlized VTC-P19 coverstock that is prepped from the factory with a 1500 grit polished finish. The change in coverstock from the first MVP makes this ball a little cleaner through the front, a little stronger off the spot, and more continuous at the back end. The stronger change of direction downlane allowed the MVP to cover more overall boards than the original MVP for all three of our testers.
The MVP Pearl allowed our testers to strike with ease on the medium oil test pattern. Stroker was able to start a board farther left with his feet with the MVP Pearl compared to the MVP, setting his ball down on 16, crossing around the second arrow, and using a breakpoint on seven downlane. Tweener played third arrow and also used seven as his breakpoint. Cranker’s ball started on 32 off his hand, crossed 18 at the arrows, and got out to seven downlane. When the testers missed inside into the heavier oil or got a little firm with their speeds, the MVP Pearl turned over harder than the original MVP, providing
