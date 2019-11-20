Roto Grip MVP Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:VTC-P19
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Royal / Golden / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Neutron NXT
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.000

Roto Grip’s new MVP Pearl uses the same symmetrical Neutron NXT core as the original MVP, but this version features the pearlized VTC-P19 coverstock that is prepped from the factory with a 1500 grit polished finish. The change in coverstock from the first MVP makes this ball a little cleaner through the front, a little stronger off the spot, and more continuous at the back end. The stronger change of direction downlane allowed the MVP to cover more overall boards than the original MVP for all three of our testers.

The MVP Pearl allowed our testers to strike with ease on the medium oil test pattern. Stroker was able to start a board farther left with his feet with the MVP Pearl compared to the MVP, setting his ball down on 16, crossing around the second arrow, and using a breakpoint on seven downlane. Tweener played third arrow and also used seven as his breakpoint. Cranker’s ball started on 32 off his hand, crossed 18 at the arrows, and got out to seven downlane. When the testers missed inside into the heavier oil or got a little firm with their speeds, the MVP Pearl turned over harder than the original MVP, providing

Additional Roto Grip MVP Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.