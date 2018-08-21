General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC-H19
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Orange Pearl / Blue Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Neutron NXT
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The MVP is the new reactive hybrid addition to Roto Grip’s HP2 lineup, joining the Winner and Winner Solid. This ball uses the new Neutron NXT core design, which was modeled off Neutron core from the Wrecker. The cover is a new hybrid formulation called VTC-H19. Equal parts pearl and solid, this hybrid cover comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. For our testers, the MVP was extremely clean through the front of the lane and then made a strong move off the breakpoint, but it needed to see plenty of dry in order to create its big downlane move. This was especially apparent on our fresh heavy oil test pattern, where even our really good shots got downlane and didn’t even think about turning left. We had to wait until there was hook carved into the pattern by balls with surface before the MVP came into play.
Our best option for the box-finished MVP was our medium oil test pattern. All three testers were able to use its strong move off the dry and big back end recovery to get to the pocket on the fresh. Stroker was setting his ball down on 15, crossing over the second arrow, and using a breakpoint on board seven. Tweener started his ball on 20, playing a swing over fourteen at the arrows and out to seven at the breakpoint. Cranker’s ball was on 32 off his hand, crossing 18 at the arrows on its way to a breakpoint on six. The key
