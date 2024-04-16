General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Optimum Idol Pearl
|Reviewed:
|September 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Bubblegum / Iris
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ikon + AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The original Optimum Idol marked the return of the Ikon core to the Roto Grip line. That ball introduced the Amplified Inertia (AI) outer core system to the design, and the Optimum Idol Pearl uses the same construction. This brightly-colored ball features the MicroTrax Pearl coverstock, coming out of the box with a Reacta Gloss finish. The big difference in the covers creates a giant amount of separation between the two Optimum Idol releases. Where the original was earlier and smoother, the Optimum Idol Pearl is much cleaner and more responsive to friction. Even with the pearlized ball providing more length and more downlane angularity, it was still able to cut through the oil in the middle of the lane because of its MicroTrax coverstock. Roto Grip has used this shell before, but we felt that it matched up much better with this core shape. Bowlers who liked the Duo but would have liked more total hook will really like the motion this ball provides. Compared to the Exotic Gem, we saw much more angularity off the friction while covering fewer total boards.
Cranker
Cranker loved the reaction he had on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Optimum Idol Pearl revved up quickly off his hand, but its polished pearl cover allowed it to float through the front of the lane. He saw a big left turn at the breakpoint, which helped the ball be very strong through the pin deck. He was an arrow left of where he was targeting with the Duo, feeding both balls to the same spot at the breakpoint. If he tried to play the same line with the Duo, it would hit light and leave various forms of the 2/10 split. Even with its pearlized cover, Cranker had a little more total hook with his Optimum Idol Pearl compared to his hybrid-covered TNT Infused. He felt that the
